Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,567,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,544,800,000 after purchasing an additional 649,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,554,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,599,000 after purchasing an additional 267,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,584,490,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,706,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,382,684,000 after purchasing an additional 822,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,893,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,230,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $215.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.49.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

