IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,472 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 11,337.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,108,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,199 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.85.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of BRO opened at $107.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.92 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

