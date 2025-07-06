IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 5,146 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHI opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHI. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

