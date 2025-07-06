IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $164.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.31. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.17 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 68.84% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up from $157.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $181.00 price target on Cardinal Health and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.