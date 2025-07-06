IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $8.89 Million Position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.9% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $56.51. Monster Beverage Corporation has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.05.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 8,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $549,398.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 89,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,590,232.46. This trade represents a 8.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $1,711,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,908.20. This represents a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

