IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.54 Million Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,663 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $331.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.95.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $386.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $347.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $387.37.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

