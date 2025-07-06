IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $7.17 Million Position in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.04. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corporation will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Centene from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNC

Centene Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.