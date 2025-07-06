IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $6.78 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $183.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.92.

Cloudflare Trading Up 3.0%

NYSE:NET opened at $191.26 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.26 and a 1-year high of $198.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -831.54 and a beta of 1.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total transaction of $5,504,419.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,143.70. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 530,987 shares of company stock valued at $80,832,794. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

