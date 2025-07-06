IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,992 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $139,381,000. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 10,001.1% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 998,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,387,000 after buying an additional 988,409 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in W.P. Carey by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,641,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,894,000 after buying an additional 758,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $31,442,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $63.00 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.78.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.03). W.P. Carey had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $407.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.57%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank upped their price target on W.P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

