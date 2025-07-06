IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 1,689 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 453.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 83 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total transaction of $241,610.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,965 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,001.85. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock worth $2,430,327 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $400.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.04. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.05 and a 1 year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on IT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.89.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

