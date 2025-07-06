IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 73.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 94,080 shares in the company, valued at $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. The trade was a 17.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,326 shares of company stock worth $6,325,108 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.59 and a 1 year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

