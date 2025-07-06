IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.11.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.7%

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $546.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.54. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $548.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $510.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 57.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total value of $645,548.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

