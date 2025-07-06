IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 321,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $99,768.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 144,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.64 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 305.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

