IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 4,728 Shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Boston Partners grew its position in PPL by 8,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,480,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PPL by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,063,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $33.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. PPL Corporation has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

