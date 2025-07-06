Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBANP) Trading 0.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.70 and last traded at $17.66. 16,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 47,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

