HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,343 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in HP by 141.4% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 165.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of HP and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 244.99% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

