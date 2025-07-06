Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.96.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

