HM Payson & Co. Sells 33,741 Shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,607 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,741 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.20. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

