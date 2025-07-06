HM Payson & Co. Sells 146 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $757,892,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $536,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,275 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,532,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,882,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,552 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Target Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.17 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.62.
Target Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Target Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
