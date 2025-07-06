HM Payson & Co. Purchases 205 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,328,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after purchasing an additional 347,003 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,696,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,173,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,098,693,000 after acquiring an additional 261,279 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. Mizuho set a $155.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of TFX opened at $119.90 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average is $145.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

