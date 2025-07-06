HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 577,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on T shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $18.14 and a one year high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.10%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

