HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,463 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Adobe Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.04. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adobe
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.