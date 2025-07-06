HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,597 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 52,463 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.04. The company has a market cap of $161.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.