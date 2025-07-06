HM Payson & Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VO stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.52 and its 200 day moving average is $265.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

