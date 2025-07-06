High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.72 and traded as high as C$18.88. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 19,049 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a C$22.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on High Liner Foods
High Liner Foods Stock Up 2.5%
High Liner Foods Company Profile
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than High Liner Foods
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.