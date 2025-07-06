High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.72 and traded as high as C$18.88. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$18.71, with a volume of 19,049 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial set a C$22.00 price target on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$392.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

