Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 988 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after buying an additional 1,044,587 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,061.7% during the 4th quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 63,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 57,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

