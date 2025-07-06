Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after buying an additional 146,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after buying an additional 203,167 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after buying an additional 236,111 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.52 and a 200 day moving average of $265.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

