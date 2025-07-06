Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drake & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $104.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.21 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

