Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2%

UL opened at $61.52 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $54.32 and a twelve month high of $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5151 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.