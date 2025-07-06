Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $652,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,486 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. The trade was a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.44. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

