Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.08.

Read Our Latest Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.