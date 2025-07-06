Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $58.11 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises approximately 11.0% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $58,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $151.88 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.43.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, COO Nicholas Hobbs purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This represents a 1.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

