Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $383,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $109.26.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

