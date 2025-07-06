Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Has $349,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,478 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,539,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 46,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,418 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $16,614,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 647,800,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,105,266,654.36. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 628,560 shares of company stock valued at $144,455,659. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.74 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

