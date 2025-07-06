Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,420,248,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,661,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,997,660,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 27,378.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,812,316 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,542,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,607 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4,963.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,834,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,356,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,579,615 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,541,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7%

TSLA opened at $313.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.00 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total transaction of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

