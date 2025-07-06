Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of VTWO opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.90. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.2498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

