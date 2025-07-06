Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $60.90 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

