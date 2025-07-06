Hendley & Co. Inc. Sells 167 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hendley & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,518 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $834,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 750 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,597.13, for a total transaction of $2,697,847.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,434.78. This trade represents a 64.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,667.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,701.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,546.14. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,802.79 and a twelve month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.