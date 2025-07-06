Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $179.00 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.80. The firm has a market cap of $278.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.51.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

