Hendley & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average of $124.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

