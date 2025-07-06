Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 3rd

Oracle, Alphabet, UnitedHealth Group, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Centene, and Hims & Hers Health are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies operating in the healthcare sector—including pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, health insurers and service providers such as hospitals and clinics. Their performance is driven by factors like drug approvals, regulatory policies, demographic trends and overall healthcare spending, and they are often viewed as a relatively defensive investment due to consistent demand for medical services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $6.94 on Thursday, reaching $236.92. 15,466,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,108,833. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.16 and its 200-day moving average is $163.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.39. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $179.31. 18,249,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,462,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $308.88. 5,520,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,347. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $280.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $329.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.21.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,003,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.92. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $31.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,041.36. The company had a trading volume of 962,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $999.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $964.70. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $215.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.49, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.33. 28,448,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. Centene has a 1-year low of $33.31 and a 1-year high of $80.59.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.90. The stock had a trading volume of 16,427,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312,754. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.02.

