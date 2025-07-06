Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) & PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Financial Review

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) and PPJ Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PPJE – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and PPJ Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -23.34% -6.14% -2.74% PPJ Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Health Catalyst has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPJ Enterprise has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

85.0% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Health Catalyst and PPJ Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 4 7 0 2.64 PPJ Enterprise 0 0 0 0 0.00

Health Catalyst currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.65%. Given Health Catalyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Health Catalyst is more favorable than PPJ Enterprise.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Health Catalyst and PPJ Enterprise”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $306.58 million 0.93 -$69.50 million ($1.15) -3.56 PPJ Enterprise $670,000.00 1.33 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

PPJ Enterprise has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Health Catalyst.

Summary

Health Catalyst beats PPJ Enterprise on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases. It offers services expertise solutions comprising data and analytics, domain expertise and education, tech-enabled managed, and implementation services; and opportunity analysis and prioritization, data governance, data modeling and analysis, quality and process improvement strategy, cost accounting, data abstraction, and population health strategies. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. Health Catalyst, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About PPJ Enterprise

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel. It also provides billing, specialty medical billing, collection, and workers comp lien collection services for health care providers in the areas of pain management, anesthesia and surgery centers practices, and various specialties of medicine. The company was formerly known as PPJ Enterprise and changed its name to PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. in October 2014. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

