Head to Head Review: Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Hayden Hall (OTCMKTS:HYDN – Get Free Report) and Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hayden Hall and Ribbon Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Hayden Hall alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications -6.00% 6.76% 2.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Hayden Hall shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hayden Hall 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ribbon Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Hayden Hall and Ribbon Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Ribbon Communications has a consensus price target of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Hayden Hall.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hayden Hall and Ribbon Communications”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hayden Hall N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ribbon Communications $833.88 million 0.91 -$54.24 million ($0.29) -14.84

Hayden Hall has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ribbon Communications.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Hayden Hall on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hayden Hall

(Get Free Report)

Hayden Hall, Inc. develops communications software solutions. The company offers convergent network mediation, OSS integration, network management, and electronic bonding solutions. Its solutions are used for protocol translation, data transformation, element and network management, OSS application integration, and OSS exchange services. Hayden Hall, Inc. was formerly known as Vertel Corporation and changed its name to Hayden Hall, Inc. in January 2009. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Woodland Hills, California.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc. provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration. It also offers session border controllers; and network transformation products, such as signaling products, call controllers, media gateways, and application servers. This segment serves private, public, or hybrid cloud infrastructures, as well as data centers, enterprise premises, and service provider networks. The IP Optical Networks segment provides hardware and software products and solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport for technologies, such as 5G, distributed cloud computing, and corresponding applications. It also offers multiple solutions, including 5G-native solutions for mobile-backhaul, metro and edge aggregation, core networking, data center interconnect, multi-service access, and transport solutions for wholesale carriers. This segment serves utilities, government, defense, finance, transportation, and education and research industries, as well as service providers and enterprises. The company was formerly known as Sonus Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ribbon Communications Inc. in November 2017. Ribbon Communications Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Hayden Hall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayden Hall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.