Head to Head Contrast: fuboTV (FUBO) & The Competition

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare fuboTV to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares fuboTV and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV 4.42% -36.53% -8.49% fuboTV Competitors -5.68% 0.09% 0.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for fuboTV and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 3 1 2 2.83 fuboTV Competitors 516 2105 3287 69 2.49

Institutional & Insider Ownership

fuboTV presently has a consensus target price of $4.06, suggesting a potential upside of 9.65%. As a group, “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies have a potential downside of 5.69%. Given fuboTV’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe fuboTV is more favorable than its competitors.

39.3% of fuboTV shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of fuboTV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “BRDCST – RADIO/TV” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

fuboTV has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV’s competitors have a beta of 1.25, indicating that their average share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $1.64 billion -$172.25 million 18.53 fuboTV Competitors $6.18 billion -$19.67 million -4.96

fuboTV’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV. fuboTV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

fuboTV competitors beat fuboTV on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc. engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

