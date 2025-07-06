Head-To-Head Contrast: Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) & Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Profitability

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Calloway’s Nursery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big 5 Sporting Goods -10.03% -29.41% -8.82% Calloway’s Nursery N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Big 5 Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.4% of Calloway’s Nursery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Big 5 Sporting Goods and Calloway’s Nursery”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big 5 Sporting Goods $795.47 million 0.04 -$69.07 million ($3.55) -0.40 Calloway’s Nursery $87.25 million 0.16 $5.75 million N/A N/A

Calloway’s Nursery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Big 5 Sporting Goods.

Risk and Volatility

Big 5 Sporting Goods has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Calloway’s Nursery has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Calloway’s Nursery beats Big 5 Sporting Goods on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation. It also provides private label items, such as shoes, apparel, camping equipment, fishing supplies, and snow sport equipment. The company sells private label merchandise under its trademarks comprising Golden Bear, Harsh, Pacifica, and Rugged Exposure. It also operates an e-commerce platform under the Big 5 Sporting Goods name. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway's Nursery, Inc. operates garden centers in the United States. The company offers birding, fertilizers, garden tools,insect and pest control; mosquito control solutions, pottery, soils and mulches; weed control and fungicide to gardeners. It also provides cornelius home decor and lawn décor products. In addition, the company provides landscape design services. The company operates 24 stores under the Calloway's Nursery name in Texas. Calloway's Nursery, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

