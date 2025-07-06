Head to Head Comparison: Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) and Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Fifth Third Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $16.06 billion 1.59 $2.03 billion $10.72 12.29 Fifth Third Bancorp $13.28 billion 2.18 $2.31 billion $3.15 13.77

Profitability

Fifth Third Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Northern Trust. Northern Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fifth Third Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Northern Trust and Fifth Third Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 13.93% 13.73% 1.03% Fifth Third Bancorp 17.65% 13.64% 1.14%

Volatility & Risk

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fifth Third Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northern Trust and Fifth Third Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 2 8 2 0 2.00 Fifth Third Bancorp 0 5 12 2 2.84

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $114.67, indicating a potential downside of 12.94%. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus target price of $47.53, indicating a potential upside of 9.59%. Given Fifth Third Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fifth Third Bancorp is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Fifth Third Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Fifth Third Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Northern Trust pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fifth Third Bancorp pays out 47.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Fifth Third Bancorp beats Northern Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; muti-asset and alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. Northern Trust Corporation was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers. The Consumer and Small Banking segment provides a range of deposit and loan products to individuals and small businesses; home equity loans and lines of credit; credit cards; and cash management services. This segment also engages in the residential mortgage that include origination, retention and servicing of residential mortgage loans, sales and securitizations of loans, and hedging activities; indirect lending, including extending loans to consumers through automobile dealers, motorcycle dealers, powersport dealers, recreational vehicle dealers, and marine dealers; and home improvement and solar energy installation loans through contractors and installers. The Wealth & Asset Management segment provides various wealth management services for individuals, companies, and not-for-profit organizations. It offers retail brokerage services to individual clients; and broker dealer services to the institutional marketplace. This segment also provides wealth planning, investment management, banking, insurance, and trust and estate services; and advisory services for institutional clients comprising middle market businesses, non-profits, states, and municipalities. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

