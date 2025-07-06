Head to Head Comparison: MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC)

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MRC Global and Webco Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MRC Global $3.01 billion 0.38 $55.00 million ($0.11) -121.09 Webco Industries $608.44 million 0.22 $16.05 million $8.95 21.12

Analyst Ratings

MRC Global has higher revenue and earnings than Webco Industries. MRC Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Webco Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for MRC Global and Webco Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MRC Global 0 0 3 0 3.00 Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00

MRC Global currently has a consensus target price of $15.67, suggesting a potential upside of 17.62%. Given MRC Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MRC Global is more favorable than Webco Industries.

Risk and Volatility

MRC Global has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of MRC Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MRC Global and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MRC Global 0.47% 12.82% 3.96% Webco Industries 1.23% N/A N/A

Summary

MRC Global beats Webco Industries on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly. The company also provides carbon steel fittings and flanges comprising carbon weld fittings, flanges, and piping components; stainless steel, alloy and corrosion resistant pipes, tubing, fittings, and flanges; and carbon line pipes. In addition, it offers natural gas distribution products, including risers, meters, polyethylene pipes and fittings, and various other components and industrial supplies; oilfield and industrial supplies and completion equipment, such as high density polyethylene pipes, fittings, and rods; and specialized production equipment comprising tanks and separators. Further, the company provides various services under the ValidTorque and FastTrack names. Its products are used in the construction, maintenance, repair, and overhaul of equipment used in extreme operating conditions, including high pressure, high/low temperature, and high corrosive and abrasive environments. The company was formerly known as McJunkin Red Man Holding Corporation and changed its name to MRC Global Inc. in January 2012. MRC Global Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

