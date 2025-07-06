Head-To-Head Analysis: Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) vs. GMS (NYSE:GMS)

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) and Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GMS and Travis Perkins’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GMS 2.09% 16.97% 6.28% Travis Perkins N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

GMS has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travis Perkins has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GMS 0 9 0 0 2.00 Travis Perkins 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GMS and Travis Perkins, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

GMS currently has a consensus target price of $101.11, indicating a potential downside of 7.83%. Given GMS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GMS is more favorable than Travis Perkins.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.3% of GMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of GMS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GMS and Travis Perkins”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GMS $5.51 billion 0.76 $115.47 million $2.89 37.96 Travis Perkins $5.89 billion 0.30 -$98.91 million N/A N/A

GMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travis Perkins.

Summary

GMS beats Travis Perkins on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GMS

GMS Inc. distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings. It also provides steel framing products, such as steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of a commercial or institutional building, as well as ancillary products comprising tools, fasteners, insulation, EIFS and stucco, lumber and other wood products, ready-mix joint compound, and safety products. In addition, the company distributes a wallboard, ceilings, steel framing, and construction products, as well as commercial and residential building materials. It also operates through tool sales, rental, and service centers, as well as network of distribution centers. The company serves professional contractors and homebuilders. GMS Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products. Additionally, the company manufactures and supplies staircases, i-joists, precision floor kits, painted MDF profiles, and door kits/sets. The company markets its products under Travis Perkins, Toolstation, BSS, Keyline, and CCF brands. It sells its products through branches and distribution centres, as well as online. Travis Perkins plc was founded in 1797 and is headquartered in Northampton, the United Kingdom.

