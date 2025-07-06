Head-To-Head Analysis: Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) & Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Christian Dior S.E.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deckers Outdoor 19.49% 41.17% 27.30% Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deckers Outdoor and Christian Dior S.E.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deckers Outdoor $4.99 billion 3.17 $966.09 million $6.34 16.68 Christian Dior S.E. $91.64 billion 1.08 $5.64 billion N/A N/A

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Deckers Outdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Deckers Outdoor and Christian Dior S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deckers Outdoor 1 13 10 1 2.44 Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00

Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus target price of $137.66, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Deckers Outdoor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Deckers Outdoor is more favorable than Christian Dior S.E..

Risk & Volatility

Deckers Outdoor has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.8% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Deckers Outdoor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Deckers Outdoor beats Christian Dior S.E. on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name. It also provides relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name; casual footwear fashion line under the Koolaburra brand name; and footwear under the AHNU brand name. The company sells its products through domestic and international retailers; international distributors; and directly to its consumers through its direct-to-consumer business, which includes e-commerce websites and retail stores. Deckers Outdoor Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Christian Dior S.E.

(Get Free Report)

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.