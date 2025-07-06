Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLIN. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Franklin FTSE India ETF alerts:

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.