Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $546.76 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $624.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $489.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $478.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total transaction of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total value of $5,204,832.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America dropped their price target on Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $615.00 price objective (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 price objective on Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.